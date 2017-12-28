Top Story

Sweet Seafood On California Highways

Sweet Seafood On California Highways

December 28, 2017 | America, Travel | no comments

Travelers come from around the world to experience the latest in seafood menus along the California coast, and area locals also indulge themselves in these highway 1 and 101 venues as well. Below are a sampling of memorable plates I recommend...

Wines of the Week: Favorite Buys of 2017 (Under $20)

Wines of the Week: Favorite Buys of 2017 (Under $20)

December 28, 2017 | Wine Education | no comments

Our tasting panel is always trying to hunt down great bargains and we’ve discover dozens of wines that really deliver unexpected quality for under $20.  Each member picked a favorite in different categories and we invited wine drinkings...

George’s Rants and Raves: Aberfeldy Scotch Review

George’s Rants and Raves: Aberfeldy Scotch Review

December 25, 2017 | Spirit Reviews, Whiskey Reviews | no comments

I believe that after almost 50 years of scotch drinking, I finally stumbled upon a theory that might just help anyone pick out a decent scotch. The secret is in the brand name. If it’s difficult to pronounce, can’t easily be spelled, and...

Peppermint Crunch Popcorn

Peppermint Crunch Popcorn

December 21, 2017 | Holiday Season, Recipes, Special Occasions | no comments

Edible gifts make the best of gifts, like this Peppermint Crunch Popcorn. Mix popped popcorn with candy-coated chocolate pieces and a decadent mix of McCormick® peppermint extract-flavored white chocolate. Top it all off with red and green...

Bluewater Grill Supports Thomas Fire Fund on Jan 22

Bluewater Grill Supports Thomas Fire Fund on Jan 22

December 20, 2017 | Events | no comments

Bluewater Grill Seafood Restaurants will support residents and first responders impacted by the Thomas Fire when it opens its eighth Bluewater Grill destination restaurant at the foot of Stearn’s Wharf on the Santa Barbara beachfront on Jan....

